Baqar takes notice of inoperative forensic software

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar on Friday took notice of inoperative forensic software of the forensic division.

The Caretaker Chief Minister had sought a report from IGP.

He asked how bullet shells could be tested if forensic software remained operational.

He further asked whose responsibility was to update the software of the forensic machine and whether the update of the forensic machine was reported to the government or not.

Baqar directed the IGP Sindh to conduct a detailed inquiry to report the matter to him and take action against the officer's incompetence.