Baqar witnesses robotic surgery procedure at SIUT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar visited the Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation (SIUT) and met with legendary Dr Adeeb Rizvi, inquired about his health and then personally watched robotic surgery being carried out in Robotic Surgery Theater

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar visited the Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation (SIUT) and met with legendary Dr Adeeb Rizvi, inquired about his health and then personally watched robotic surgery being carried out in Robotic Surgery Theater.

The CM on his arrival at the SIUT was received by Executive Director of JPMC Prof Shahid Rasool, Dr Sajida Qureshi of DUHS and others and was taken to Dr Adeeb Rizvi.

The CM presented a bouquet to Dr Adeeb Rizvi and prayed for his good health and long life. “You are an asset to this country and your presence was a matter of satisfaction for me,” he said.

Baqar was taken to the robotic surgery theatre where he witnessed a robotic surgery operation. During the operation, the CM asked several questions relating to the robotic operation procedure.

He was shown the advantages of robotic surgery over conventional laparoscopic surgery in dealing with cancer patients.

He asked several questions related to the increased advantages of robotic surgery and the cost of disposables.

He was later taken to a presentation on robotic surgery. After the presentation, he asked several questions regarding the different robotic surgery aspects.

The CM was told that Robotic-assisted surgery has been the top innovation in the field of surgery. What makes Robotic surgery useful is its ability to take fine and precise actions under the command of a human surgeon, Dr Adeeb Rizvi told the CM.

The small spaces in the body where the surgeon's hands cannot reach, and eyes cannot see are easily approached by the robotic arms, the CM was told.

To a question Justice Baqar was told that the excellent magnification and precision of robotic instruments enabled human surgeons to perform precisely what they wanted, to make a patient disease-free. “The benefits of Robotic surgery will be overarching in the fields of Urology, Colorectal, Hepatobiliary, Foregut Surgery and Gynaecological Surgery,” he was told

Dr Adeeb Rizvi told the CM that the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) started robotic surgeries in 2017 by sharing a robotic system at Civil Hospital Karachi. He added that on that robotic system, almost 700 cases were successfully performed.

This experience laid a strong foundation for SIUT's expertise in robotic-assisted surgeries, Dr Adeeb said and added in November 2021, SIUT achieved a significant milestone in the realm of surgical innovation by installing the state-of-the-art Versius robotic surgical system. “Since its installation, more than 1700 surgeries have been performed in Karachi alone, marking a paradigm shift in surgical precision and patient care,” he added.

SIUT embarked on a visionary path to expand the reach of robotic surgery across Sindh, Dr Adeeb said and added in October 2022, SIUT started robotic surgery in Sukkur marking a significant milestone, where more than 200 surgeries have been performed, underscoring SIUT's dedication to improve healthcare outcomes.

The CM thanked Dr Adeeb Rizvi and other surgeons for briefing him and showing him a live robotic surgery procedure.