Open Menu

Baqar Witnesses Robotic Surgery Procedure At SIUT

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Baqar witnesses robotic surgery procedure at SIUT

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar visited the Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation (SIUT) and met with legendary Dr Adeeb Rizvi, inquired about his health and then personally watched robotic surgery being carried out in Robotic Surgery Theater

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar visited the Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation (SIUT) and met with legendary Dr Adeeb Rizvi, inquired about his health and then personally watched robotic surgery being carried out in Robotic Surgery Theater.

The CM on his arrival at the SIUT was received by Executive Director of JPMC Prof Shahid Rasool, Dr Sajida Qureshi of DUHS and others and was taken to Dr Adeeb Rizvi.

The CM presented a bouquet to Dr Adeeb Rizvi and prayed for his good health and long life. “You are an asset to this country and your presence was a matter of satisfaction for me,” he said.

Baqar was taken to the robotic surgery theatre where he witnessed a robotic surgery operation. During the operation, the CM asked several questions relating to the robotic operation procedure.

He was shown the advantages of robotic surgery over conventional laparoscopic surgery in dealing with cancer patients.

He asked several questions related to the increased advantages of robotic surgery and the cost of disposables.

He was later taken to a presentation on robotic surgery. After the presentation, he asked several questions regarding the different robotic surgery aspects.

The CM was told that Robotic-assisted surgery has been the top innovation in the field of surgery. What makes Robotic surgery useful is its ability to take fine and precise actions under the command of a human surgeon, Dr Adeeb Rizvi told the CM.

The small spaces in the body where the surgeon's hands cannot reach, and eyes cannot see are easily approached by the robotic arms, the CM was told.

To a question Justice Baqar was told that the excellent magnification and precision of robotic instruments enabled human surgeons to perform precisely what they wanted, to make a patient disease-free. “The benefits of Robotic surgery will be overarching in the fields of Urology, Colorectal, Hepatobiliary, Foregut Surgery and Gynaecological Surgery,” he was told

Dr Adeeb Rizvi told the CM that the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) started robotic surgeries in 2017 by sharing a robotic system at Civil Hospital Karachi. He added that on that robotic system, almost 700 cases were successfully performed.

This experience laid a strong foundation for SIUT's expertise in robotic-assisted surgeries, Dr Adeeb said and added in November 2021, SIUT achieved a significant milestone in the realm of surgical innovation by installing the state-of-the-art Versius robotic surgical system. “Since its installation, more than 1700 surgeries have been performed in Karachi alone, marking a paradigm shift in surgical precision and patient care,” he added.

SIUT embarked on a visionary path to expand the reach of robotic surgery across Sindh, Dr Adeeb said and added in October 2022, SIUT started robotic surgery in Sukkur marking a significant milestone, where more than 200 surgeries have been performed, underscoring SIUT's dedication to improve healthcare outcomes.

The CM thanked Dr Adeeb Rizvi and other surgeons for briefing him and showing him a live robotic surgery procedure.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Fine Sukkur October November 2017 Cancer Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Babar Masih down UAE’s cueist in World Snooker C ..

Babar Masih down UAE’s cueist in World Snooker C’ship

1 minute ago
 Strikes kill 6 in strategic Mali town of Kidal: wi ..

Strikes kill 6 in strategic Mali town of Kidal: witnesses

1 minute ago
 KMC to become self-reliant by improving tax system ..

KMC to become self-reliant by improving tax system: Mayor

1 minute ago
 Mushaal Mullick reiterates Pakistan’s support to ..

Mushaal Mullick reiterates Pakistan’s support to legitimate rights of Kashmiri ..

5 minutes ago
 IIUI Pro Chancellor stresses upon constructive rol ..

IIUI Pro Chancellor stresses upon constructive role of educational institutions ..

1 minute ago
 Ashrafi extends warm welcome to OIC conference, re ..

Ashrafi extends warm welcome to OIC conference, reaffirms Pakistan's strong supp ..

5 minutes ago
Meeting discussed proposed economic development pl ..

Meeting discussed proposed economic development plan for merged districts

47 minutes ago
 Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BIS ..

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana announces result of ..

47 minutes ago
 Karachi Metropolitan Corporation council to meet o ..

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation council to meet on Nov 10

48 minutes ago
 Key figure of inter-provincial motorcycle lifter g ..

Key figure of inter-provincial motorcycle lifter gang apprehended

48 minutes ago
 CM inspects Walton Road upgradation project

CM inspects Walton Road upgradation project

48 minutes ago
 QDP to be completed by December

QDP to be completed by December

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan