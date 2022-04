(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Mr. Baqaullah Unar, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-21), Senior Member (BS-21), board of Revenue, Sindh, has been assigned to hold the acting charge of the post of Chief Secretary (SC) Sindh, until further orders.

This was stated in a notification issued here on Friday.