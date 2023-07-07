Baqaullah Unar holds charge as acting CS Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :An officer of Ex-PCS (BS-21) Senior Member of the board of Revenue Sindh Baqaullah Unar is assigned to hold the charge of acting Chief Secretary (CS) of Sindh in addition to his own duties during the leave period of Dr Mohammed Sohail Rajput, an officer of PAS (BS-22).

The post is assigned with the approval of the Sindh Chief Minister, according to a notification issued here on Friday.