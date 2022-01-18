Baqaullah Unar posted as Senior Member BoR

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :An officer of Ex-PCS (BS-21), Secretary, Human Settlement, Spatial Development and Social Housing, Baqaullah Unar has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as a Senior Member board of Revenue (BoR) Sindh (BS-21) vice an officer of PAS (BS-21) Shamsuddin Soomro transferred.

