Baqaullah Unar to hold charge as acting CS Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Baqaullah Unar, Senior Member of the board of Revenue Sindh (BS-21) is assigned to hold the charge of acting Chief Secretary (CS) of Sindh in addition to his own duties during the leave period of Dr Mohammed Sohail Rajput, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS).

"The post is assigned with the approval of the Sindh Chief Minister," according to a notification issued here on Friday.