UrduPoint.com

Bar Always Upheld Rule Of Law, Supremacy Of Constitution: Azam Nazeer Tarar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Bar always upheld rule of law, supremacy of Constitution: Azam Nazeer Tarar

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday said the bar had always played its constructive role in upholding the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday said the bar had always played its constructive role in upholding the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution.

The bar also played its role in promoting democratic values, he said while addressing a ceremony for distribution of plot allotment letters among the members of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) in Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) and SCBA's joint housing project 'Park Road Housing Scheme.' The minister said relations of bar and bench were also important as they both were pillars of the system which delivered justice to the citizen of Pakistan. If bar raised voice against the courts or judiciary it did it for the betterment of the courts and judiciary and for transparency and supremacy of law.

"I thanked the Prime Minister for resolving the long standing issue of housing society for the legal fraternity with such a tremendous speed for which he is famous," he said and added that the Prime Minister soon after taking the charge formed a committee headed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ahad Cheema for resolving the issue of lawyers.

He said that allotment letters of Phase one had been prepared and would be handed over to the members of Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan.

He said that on the directions of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Law and Justice had changed the Grant-in-aid issued for the bar councils and bar associations into budgetary allocation and had increased the fund from Rs 100 million allocation to Rs 500 million.

He said that the government had allocated Rs one billion for the construction of state of the art lawyers' complex adjacent to Islamabad High Court Building. The government had allocated Rs 4.75 billion for the construction of 30 federal courts at the same place which were situated at different locations in Lahore.

He said that the journey to transparency and development would continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that the Law Ministry had completed its consultation with all bar councils to draft the Lawyers' Protection Act and it would be tabled before the Parliament in next two months.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Supreme Court Parliament Lawyers Road Same Islamabad High Court All From Government Ahad Cheema Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

Sherry for collective approach to deal with impac ..

Sherry for collective approach to deal with impacts of climate change

36 seconds ago
 Strong democracy imperative for stability, develop ..

Strong democracy imperative for stability, development of country: NA Speaker

38 seconds ago
 48 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering, encroach ..

48 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering, encroachments

39 seconds ago
 PFA imposes fine of Rs 85,000 on four outlets

PFA imposes fine of Rs 85,000 on four outlets

41 seconds ago
 Lufthansa back in private hands as Germany sells r ..

Lufthansa back in private hands as Germany sells rescue stake

3 minutes ago
 PML-N will form govt in Punjab again: Attaullah Ta ..

PML-N will form govt in Punjab again: Attaullah Tarar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.