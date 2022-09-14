Bar always upheld rule of law, supremacy of Constitution: Azam Nazeer Tarar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday said the bar had always played its constructive role in upholding the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution.

The bar also played its role in promoting democratic values, he said while addressing a ceremony for distribution of plot allotment letters among the members of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) in Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) and SCBA's joint housing project 'Park Road Housing Scheme.' The minister said relations of bar and bench were also important as they both were pillars of the system which delivered justice to the citizen of Pakistan. If bar raised voice against the courts or judiciary it did it for the betterment of the courts and judiciary and for transparency and supremacy of law.

"I thanked the Prime Minister for resolving the long standing issue of housing society for the legal fraternity with such a tremendous speed for which he is famous," he said and added that the Prime Minister soon after taking the charge formed a committee headed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ahad Cheema for resolving the issue of lawyers.

He said that allotment letters of Phase one had been prepared and would be handed over to the members of Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan.

He said that on the directions of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Law and Justice had changed the Grant-in-aid issued for the bar councils and bar associations into budgetary allocation and had increased the fund from Rs 100 million allocation to Rs 500 million.

He said that the government had allocated Rs one billion for the construction of state of the art lawyers' complex adjacent to Islamabad High Court Building. The government had allocated Rs 4.75 billion for the construction of 30 federal courts at the same place which were situated at different locations in Lahore.

He said that the journey to transparency and development would continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that the Law Ministry had completed its consultation with all bar councils to draft the Lawyers' Protection Act and it would be tabled before the Parliament in next two months.