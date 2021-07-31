UrduPoint.com

Bar Association Demands Dualization Of Muzaffargarh-Alipur Road To Avoid Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 12:36 PM

Bar Association demands dualization of Muzaffargarh-Alipur road to avoid accidents

Tehsil Bar Association Alipur demanded of the Punjab government to ensure dualization of Muzaffargarh-Alipur road as the heavy traffic flow was causing accidents on daily basis

President Bar Association Malik Abdul Hakeem and General Secretary Jam Muhammad Danish talking to APP expressed concern over death of Shaista Bibi (17), a student of Class 10th, in road mishap on Friday.

They stated that Muzaffargarh-Alipur road has become very dangerous as many accidents have been reported on daily basis which had caused many deaths and also rendered many people injured and handicapped.

They suggested dualization of the road as the only solution to the problem.

They appealed Punjab government to pay attention on prior basis. However, they also announced a full day's strike in support of their demand.

