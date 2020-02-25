Bar, Bench cooperation vital for timely dispensation of justice: CJ LHC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh said that cooperation between bar and bench was vital for timely dispensation of justice.

Bar and Bench are two wheels and he always tried to run the both wheels simultaneously. The CJ Lahore High Court was addressing in an annual ceremony, hosted by High Court Bar Association Multan (HCBAM), here on Tuesday. Mamoon Rashid Sheikh stated that he was always given honour and love by the local legal fraternity. He lauded achievements of President High Court Bar Association Malik Haider Usman for provision of different facilities in the bar.

He urged lawyers to utilize Bar library to update their knowledge.

Senior Judge Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, (next nominated Chief Justice of LHC) also spoke and stated that problems of district bar would be resolved. President HCBAM Malik Usman Haider also addressed and stated that the space of adjacent office of Highway Department would be acquired for facility of the lawyers. On this occasion, Lahore High Court Judges, and good number of lawyers were also present.