Bar, Bench Coordination Vital To Resolve Cases Timely: Justice Qasim Khan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 12:20 AM

Bar, Bench coordination vital to resolve cases timely: Justice Qasim Khan

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Senior Judge Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan said that the best coordination between bar and bench was vital to resolve cases timely.

He expressed these remarks in a ceremony of District Bar Association Khanewal, on Wednesday.

Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan maintained that the role of lawyers and judges was important in timely dispensation of justice. He stated that the lawyers should present their arguments effectively.

Similarly, judges should listen to lawyers argument with complete attention and focus.

He stated, "Lawyers are our asset." He assured of complete cooperation towards the lawyers.

District and Sessions Judge Syed Dawar Zafar Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, DPO Faisal Shehzad, President High Court Bar Association Malik Haider Usman, President District Bar Association Khanewal Azhar Abbas Jakhar and many other lawyers were also present in the ceremony.

