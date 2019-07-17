Bar, bench play plausible role for instant justice: Justice Rizvi

Senior Justice of Lahore High Court Multan bench Syed Shehbaz Ahmad Rizvi said on Wednesday that bar and bench collectively play a plausible role for dispensing quick justice to the masses

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) Senior Justice of Lahore High Court Multan bench Syed Shehbaz Ahmad Rizvi said on Wednesday that bar and bench collectively play a plausible role for dispensing quick justice to the masses.

Addressing the oath taking ceremony of bar representatives at circuit house here, he said that judges should behave lawyers and clients politely, and junior judges take guidance from their seniors after paying them due respect.

He said that he would talk to CJP for resolving the bar's problems at its doorstep.

"We have to show respect to black coat by good ethics," he added.

President bar Mehr Ejaz, general secretary Zafar Iqbal, session judge Saeedullah Mughal, DC Ihtesham Mirza among large number of court members and lawyers fraternity participated in the ceremony.

Earlier, Justice Shehbaz Rizvi was offered guard of honor when he arrived at Aiwan-e-Adl.

He inaugurated the newly-constructed ladies bar room and planted a sapling around the periphery.