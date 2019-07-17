UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bar, Bench Play Plausible Role For Instant Justice: Justice Rizvi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 03:51 PM

Bar, bench play plausible role for instant justice: Justice Rizvi

Senior Justice of Lahore High Court Multan bench Syed Shehbaz Ahmad Rizvi said on Wednesday that bar and bench collectively play a plausible role for dispensing quick justice to the masses

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) Senior Justice of Lahore High Court Multan bench Syed Shehbaz Ahmad Rizvi said on Wednesday that bar and bench collectively play a plausible role for dispensing quick justice to the masses.

Addressing the oath taking ceremony of bar representatives at circuit house here, he said that judges should behave lawyers and clients politely, and junior judges take guidance from their seniors after paying them due respect.

He said that he would talk to CJP for resolving the bar's problems at its doorstep.

"We have to show respect to black coat by good ethics," he added.

President bar Mehr Ejaz, general secretary Zafar Iqbal, session judge Saeedullah Mughal, DC Ihtesham Mirza among large number of court members and lawyers fraternity participated in the ceremony.

Earlier, Justice Shehbaz Rizvi was offered guard of honor when he arrived at Aiwan-e-Adl.

He inaugurated the newly-constructed ladies bar room and planted a sapling around the periphery.

Related Topics

Multan Lahore High Court Lawyers From Court

Recent Stories

This is what PM Imran is reading these days

4 minutes ago

Inzamam-ul-Haq not to seek extension to his contra ..

11 minutes ago

Thieves put elfy in ATM machine in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

Overseas Pakistanis now bound to pay tax on all mo ..

21 minutes ago

Govt to acquire land, start construction on Machik ..

1 minute ago

DMCC introduces dual licensing scheme by partnerin ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.