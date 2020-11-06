Bar clubs decide to continues strike till November, 9

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The legal fraternity of Hazara division Friday decided to continue the complete strike until November, 9 against the amendments in the Civil Procedure Code (CPC) 1908.

The KPK bar had given the call to protest against the amendments in the CPC.

The protesting lawyers demanded of the provincial government to immediately withdraw the amendment in CPC.