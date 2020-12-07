UrduPoint.com
Bar Clubs Of Hazara Division Protest Against Upper Kohistan Firing Incident

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Bar clubs of Hazara division protest against Upper Kohistan firing incident

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The legal fraternity of Hazara division Monday observed a complete strike to protest against the murder attempt to a lawyer of Karak.

The KPK bar had given the call to protest against the murder attempts of Arsala Khan advocate of Takt Nasarti Karak, like other districts of KPK, lawyers of the Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra and Battagram bar councils have also observed a complete boycott of courts.

The protesting lawyers have asked the provincial government to provide security to the lawyers in the courts and offices and arrest the accused.

According to the details, in the area of Takt Nasarti Karak a local lawyer Arsala Khan advocate who was going home when unknown persons attempted to murder him but survived.

Due to the boycott of the lawyers, all cases in Hazara division the hearing of the cases were adjourned till next dates.

President Abbottabad district bar the club, general secretary, senior lawyers of Abbottabad bar club Khursheed Azhar advocate, Masood Azhar advocate, Sarfraz Ahmed advocate and others condemned the attack lawyers and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

