Bar clubs of Hazara division protest against Peshawar suicide bomb blast

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The legal fraternity of Hazara division on Tuesday observed a partial strike to protest against the martyrdom of the policemen and civilians in police lines mosques of Peshawar after the suicide attack.

The lawyers did not complete judicial affairs after 12:30pm and sympathized with the martyrs and the injured The lawyer's community also expressed solidarity and condemned the incident.

The KPK bar had given the call to protest against the suicide attack in Peshawar, like other districts of KPK, lawyers of the Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra and Battagram bar councils had also observed the partial strike.

President Abbottabad district bar club Malik Amjad Advocate, general secretary, senior lawyers of Abbottabad bar club Khursheed Azhar advocate, Masood Azhar advocate, Sarfraz Ahmed advocate and others condemned the suicide attack and killing of innocent people in the mosque and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.