Bar clubs of Hazara division protest against killing of lawyer

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The legal fraternity of Hazara division Thursday observed a complete strike to protest against the killing of a lawyer of Kohistan and his brother.

The KPK bar had given the call to protest against the killing of Irshad advocate and his brother in a murder attempt, like other districts of KPK, lawyers of the Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra and Battagram bar councils have also observed complete boycott of courts.

The protesting lawyers have asked the provincial government to provide security to the lawyers in the courts and offices and arrest the accused.

According to the details, in the area of Sheetal Upper Kohistan, a local lawyer Irshad advocate who was going home with his brother through a car was shot killed by unknown gunmen where both brothers have lost their lives.

Due to the boycott of the lawyers, the hearing of the cases were adjourned till the next dates.

President Abbottabad district bar club, general secretary, senior lawyers of Abbottabad bar club Khursheed Azhar advocate, Masood Azhar advocate, Sarfraz Ahmed advocate and others condemned the attack on lawyers and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.