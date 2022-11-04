Bar clubs of Hazara division remain closed in protest against murder attempt of IK

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Bar Associations of Hazara division Friday observed a complete strike against the assassination attempt of the chief of PTI Imran Khan.

According to the details, the lawyers did not appear before the courts and all the cases were adjourned until the next hearing of the cases.

The bar councils of the Hazara division on the call of the KP Bar Council boycotted the court proceedings all across the Hazara division. KP Bar Council also postponed the meeting of the Vice Chairman and members of the Judicial Commission which was scheduled on 5th November owing to security concerns and soon a new schedule for the meeting would be announced.

In a press statement Vice Chairman of KP Bar Council Muhammad Ali Khan Jadoon and Chairman Executive Muhammad Ilyas Khan strongly condemned the attack on Imran Khan and the participants of the PTI long march.

They further said that protest is a constitutional right of every citizen of this country and to stop them is a violation of the constitution. Attack on IK's long march is a question mark on the security arrangement of the country, they said.