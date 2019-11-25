Bar clubs of Hazara division stages protest against desecration of Holy Quran in Norway

(@imziishan)

The legal fraternity of Hazara division on the call of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Monday staged protest against attempt to burn Holy Quran in Norway

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) : The legal fraternity of Hazara division on the call of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Monday staged protest against attempt to burn Holy Quran in Norway.

Bar councils in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra and Battagram also staged protests.

The protesting lawyers asked the Federal government to cut off diplomatic relations with Norway, saying the bilateral relations should be based on respect of each other's religions.

Due to boycott of the lawyers, all cases in Hazara division and the hearing of the cases were adjourned till next dates.