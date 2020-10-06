UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bar Council Observes Strike Across KP

Muhammad Irfan 3 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 12:50 PM

Bar Council observes strike across KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council on Tuesday observed a strike, boycotting court proceedings to protest a clash that occurred during the oath taking ceremony of Bajaur Bar Council the other day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council on Tuesday observed a strike, boycotting court proceedings to protest a clash that occurred during the oath taking ceremony of Bajaur Bar Council the other day.

According to KP Bar Council, the lawyers were told not to attend any court proceedings across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A clash had taken place among participants of a function at Bajaur district, held to administer oath to elected representatives of Bajaur Bar Council on Monday last.

The license of Advocated Misbahuddin who was allegedly involved in the incident has also been suspended.

Related Topics

Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lawyers Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports six deaths, 467 new cases of Covi ..

17 minutes ago

WHO calls for action against rising 'pandemic fati ..

2 seconds ago

Man dies of electrocution in Muzaffargarh

6 seconds ago

China in Talks With WHO on Potential Emergency Use ..

8 seconds ago

Kohat police foil drug smuggling bid

17 minutes ago

Anti-smog operation: Traditional style kilns to be ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.