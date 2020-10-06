Bar Council observes strike across KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council on Tuesday observed a strike, boycotting court proceedings to protest a clash that occurred during the oath taking ceremony of Bajaur Bar Council the other day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council on Tuesday observed a strike, boycotting court proceedings to protest a clash that occurred during the oath taking ceremony of Bajaur Bar Council the other day.

According to KP Bar Council, the lawyers were told not to attend any court proceedings across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A clash had taken place among participants of a function at Bajaur district, held to administer oath to elected representatives of Bajaur Bar Council on Monday last.

The license of Advocated Misbahuddin who was allegedly involved in the incident has also been suspended.