Open Menu

Bar Councils' Elections Be Held On Time:Federal Minister For Law And Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 09:38 PM

Bar councils' elections be held on time:Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday held meetings with the representatives of various Bar Associations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday held meetings with the representatives of various Bar Associations.

Presidents and Secretaries of Bar Associations from Gujrat, Chiniot, Talagang, Bhalwal, Phalia, Pind Dadan Khan, Kamoke, and others attended the meeting.

The Minister assured the Bar Associations that the upcoming Provincial Bar Council elections would be held on time and in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations. He clarified that there would be no amendment to the Bar Council Act or any fundamental legal framework, however, certain regulatory improvements are under consideration to ensure a more transparent electoral process.

During the meeting, ongoing development projects and future initiatives for the legal community were also discussed.

The Minister provided financial grants to the Bar Associations, which will be used for the renovation and development of their offices, aiming to create a better working environment for lawyers.

Recent Stories

CM to soon inaugurate Central Food Laboratory at H ..

CM to soon inaugurate Central Food Laboratory at Hayatabad: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's ..

3 minutes ago
 Minister Salik, Ambassador Farooq discuss bilatera ..

Minister Salik, Ambassador Farooq discuss bilateral ties, employment opportuniti ..

8 minutes ago
 ATC indicts PTI leaders in protest case against PT ..

ATC indicts PTI leaders in protest case against PTI's founder disqualification

8 minutes ago
 SMIIC Secretary General calls on PNAC chief to bol ..

SMIIC Secretary General calls on PNAC chief to bolster Halal Standards implement ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistani scientists develop a breed of chicken th ..

Pakistani scientists develop a breed of chicken that lays 200 eggs per year

8 minutes ago
 KP assembly passes RTI Amendment Bill

KP assembly passes RTI Amendment Bill

2 minutes ago
WASA completes water treatment plant

WASA completes water treatment plant

2 minutes ago
 Mithi: Illegal encroachments removed from City

Mithi: Illegal encroachments removed from City

2 minutes ago
 Trump's administration moves to ban artificial foo ..

Trump's administration moves to ban artificial food dyes

2 minutes ago
 Bar councils' elections be held on time:Federal Mi ..

Bar councils' elections be held on time:Federal Minister for Law and Justice Sen ..

2 minutes ago
 Ambassador Hayat, DDG EU Home Affairs discuss Pak- ..

Ambassador Hayat, DDG EU Home Affairs discuss Pak-EU engagement on migration & m ..

8 minutes ago
 DC Kohat meets medical students, emphasizes servic ..

DC Kohat meets medical students, emphasizes service to humanity

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan