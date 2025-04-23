Bar councils' elections be held on time:Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday held meetings with the representatives of various Bar Associations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday held meetings with the representatives of various Bar Associations.

Presidents and Secretaries of Bar Associations from Gujrat, Chiniot, Talagang, Bhalwal, Phalia, Pind Dadan Khan, Kamoke, and others attended the meeting.

The Minister assured the Bar Associations that the upcoming Provincial Bar Council elections would be held on time and in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations. He clarified that there would be no amendment to the Bar Council Act or any fundamental legal framework, however, certain regulatory improvements are under consideration to ensure a more transparent electoral process.

During the meeting, ongoing development projects and future initiatives for the legal community were also discussed.

The Minister provided financial grants to the Bar Associations, which will be used for the renovation and development of their offices, aiming to create a better working environment for lawyers.