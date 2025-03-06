Bar delegations calls on Chief Justice of Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) A delegation of Bar Associations of Rawalpindi, Sahiwal and Peshawar High Court (Mingora Bench) called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, at the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Chief Justice welcomed the Bar Associations and informed them about the legal education training being imparted by Federal Judicial academy under Continuing Legal Education (CLE).

He informed that Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) has uploaded the training programs on its website and every Bar Council in Pakistan is linked with Federal Judicial Academy, therefore every Bar can take benefit from such courses for enhancing their legal expertise and professional growth.

The Peshawar High Court Bar Association (Mingora Bench) requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan to provide a video link facility for Supreme Court hearings at Mingora. The Chief Justice of Pakistan agreed to the request, in principal, subject to the consent of the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court.

The representatives of the District Bar Associations of Rawalpindi and Sahiwal raised concerns over the lack of coordination between the High Court and District Bars in Punjab.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan acknowledged the significance of the issue, reaffirmed the independence of High Courts, and noted that while he could not intervene, the matter could be discussed with the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan informed the delegation about the forthcoming meeting of Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) and invited the feedback of legal fraternity. He also informed the delegation about the Access to Justice Development Fund (AJDF), under various windows, which aims to empower legal practitioners in underserved regions.

This fund provides financial assistance to support their efforts in advancing justice and ensuring equitable access to legal resources. The Chief Justice reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the justice delivery system and expressed confidence that the bar and bench would work together to uphold the sanctity and majesty of courts, ensuring justice for all, especially in the most remote and underprivileged areas. The delegation presented bouquets to the Chief Justice of Pakistan as a token of respect and gesture of goodwill.