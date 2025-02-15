Bar Elections in full swing in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The Election board has released the final list of candidates for the High Court Bar Association elections for the year 2025-26, according to which candidates have been elected unopposed on one seat each of the executive body reserved for Attock, Jhelum and Mianwali, except the seat for joint secretary.

According to the details, polling for other seats, including the President, General Secretary, and two seats of the executive body, will be held on February 22 in which more than 5,500 male and female lawyers from across the division will choose their leadership for the coming year.

According to the final list of candidates released on Saturday by the Election Board's Chairman, Tanveer Iqbal Khan, there will be a one-on-one contest between Ahsan Hameedullah and Khurram Masood Kayani for the post of President, female candidates Saima Shujaee and Khawar Riaz Qadri for the post of Senior Vice President, Malik Shahid Iqbal and Shahid Jahangir Khan for the post of Vice President, Khalil Ahmed Malik and Raja Amir Mahmood for the post of Secretary General, female candidates Shazia Ambrain Awan and Nargis Shabbir Alvi for the post of Additional Secretary.

Hassan Ali was elected unopposed for the post of Joint Secretary.

Sheikh Muhammad Ali was elected unopposed on the Attock seat, Raja Muhammad Zia Ashraf on the Jhelum seat, and Sohail Imran on the Mianwali seat in the executive body.

Following the unopposed election, there will be a contest between 5 candidates on the 2 Rawalpindi seats, including Rahat Saleem, Tahira Bano Malik, Uzma Mubarak, Azmat Ali Mubarak, and Talib Shahzad.

The projection meeting of the candidates will be held on February 20, while polling will be held on February 22 from 8:00am to 4:00 pm.