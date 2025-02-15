Open Menu

Bar Elections In Full Swing In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Bar Elections in full swing in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The Election board has released the final list of candidates for the High Court Bar Association elections for the year 2025-26, according to which candidates have been elected unopposed on one seat each of the executive body reserved for Attock, Jhelum and Mianwali, except the seat for joint secretary.

According to the details, polling for other seats, including the President, General Secretary, and two seats of the executive body, will be held on February 22 in which more than 5,500 male and female lawyers from across the division will choose their leadership for the coming year.

According to the final list of candidates released on Saturday by the Election Board's Chairman, Tanveer Iqbal Khan, there will be a one-on-one contest between Ahsan Hameedullah and Khurram Masood Kayani for the post of President, female candidates Saima Shujaee and Khawar Riaz Qadri for the post of Senior Vice President, Malik Shahid Iqbal and Shahid Jahangir Khan for the post of Vice President, Khalil Ahmed Malik and Raja Amir Mahmood for the post of Secretary General, female candidates Shazia Ambrain Awan and Nargis Shabbir Alvi for the post of Additional Secretary.

Hassan Ali was elected unopposed for the post of Joint Secretary.

Sheikh Muhammad Ali was elected unopposed on the Attock seat, Raja Muhammad Zia Ashraf on the Jhelum seat, and Sohail Imran on the Mianwali seat in the executive body.

Following the unopposed election, there will be a contest between 5 candidates on the 2 Rawalpindi seats, including Rahat Saleem, Tahira Bano Malik, Uzma Mubarak, Azmat Ali Mubarak, and Talib Shahzad.

The projection meeting of the candidates will be held on February 20, while polling will be held on February 22 from 8:00am to 4:00 pm.

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Mini ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation

34 seconds ago
 3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Ce ..

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah

2 hours ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race s ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..

2 hours ago
 Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detain ..

Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on ..

PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand

3 hours ago
 Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

3 hours ago
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Clu ..

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club

4 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament

4 hours ago
 Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

4 hours ago
 ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial ..

ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives

4 hours ago
 Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agricul ..

Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture

4 hours ago
 Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark ..

Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan