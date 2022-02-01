UrduPoint.com

The bar representatives on Tuesday said that the act of challenging lifetime disqualification of parliamentarians in Supreme Court by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) was a violation of its mandate

Addressing a joint press conference here, Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) President Muhammad Maqsood Buttar, LHCBA Vice President Mudassar Abbas and Lahore Bar Association President Rao Abdul Sami said that the SCBA was an independent and lawyers' representative organization but such a petition was equal to making it B-team of the political parties.

They said that the SCBA and lawyer's bodies were elected through votes of the lawyers and their Primary aim was to work for the supremacy of the law, Constitution and provision of justice.

The lawyers' bodies never remained subservient to any political party nor they would be in future, they added.

The bar leaders reiterated that the lawyers' bodies would continue to play their role for the supremacy of law and constitution without making any compromise. They said that the present SCBA petition was filed for personal gains of few representatives. The bar leaders expressed serious apprehensions over the use of SCBA platform for a political personality.

They also condemned the statement of Pakistan Bar Council Vice Chairman Hafeezur Rehman about seniority, while terming it against the stance of the lawyers.

