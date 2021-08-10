UrduPoint.com

Barang-Dargai Road Reopened For All Types Of Traffic

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The authorities concerned on Tuesday cleared a Barrang-Dargai road, which was swept away during recent spell of torrential rains, thus reopening it for all types of vehicular traffic.

The 10 kilometer-long portion of Barang-Dargai road which links Barang Tehsil of Bajaur with Malakand district was closed for vehicular traffic after it was damaged by the current monsoon spell.

According to officials, Engineer Ajmal Khan, Member Provincial Assembly from Bajaur District and Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Committee from Barang Tehsil had taken notice of the road.

Meanwhile, the people of the area have thanked MPA Engineer Ajmal Khan for taking immediate steps to repair and reopen the road.

