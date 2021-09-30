UrduPoint.com

Barani Institute Of Management Sciences Delegation Visits Police Line Headquarters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 12:30 AM

Barani Institute of Management Sciences delegation visits Police Line Headquarters

A delegation of teachers and students of Barani Institute of Management Sciences led by Head of Management Sciences Department, Dr Junaid Ahmed Kiani on Wednesday visited the Police Line Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :A delegation of teachers and students of Barani Institute of Management Sciences led by Head of Management Sciences Department, Dr Junaid Ahmed Kiani on Wednesday visited the Police Line Headquarters.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed about modern policing. The delegation members also attended Khuli Kutchery of City Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younas and visited different projects of Rawalpindi police.

The delegation members said, "We did not expect that the use of modern technology in the police has been so innovative. We are now carrying a positive thinking and message regarding policing." During the visit, the delegation members were briefed about different projects including Kidmat Marakaz, Front Desk, Anti Women Harassment Cell, Protection Transgender Reporting Center, FIR Registration Procedure, Rescue 15, Rawalpindi Police App and Universal Access No. 111-CPO-RWP.

On the occasion, the members of the delegation also attended Khuli Kutchery of CPO and said that the Khuli Kutchery is playing an important role to provide relief to the citizens and address their grievances.

The delegation also visited Police Welfare Center, Control Room, Police Fire Arms and Training school, Martyrs Memorial and Martyrs' gallery.

The delegation members expressed special interest in modern monitoring system in command and control room and said, "Being management sciences students we have an idea of how Rawalpindi Police is innovating in policing by taking advantage of modern technology. " The delegation during visit to the memorial of the martyrs, prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.

Dr. Junaid Ahmed thanked the Rawalpindi Police and said, "Considering the modern projects of Rawalpindi Police, we pay tribute to the vision of CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younis."As a citizen, our confidence in service delivery and policing has increased and this delegation has completed the visit with positive message for all the citizens, they added.

Related Topics

Fire Police Technology Martyrs Shaheed Visit Rawalpindi Women FIR All

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Developmen ..

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Development Bank

51 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

51 minutes ago
 Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Deter ..

Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Determination completed

1 hour ago
 NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digita ..

NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digital archive of talks

1 hour ago
 UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiven ..

UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2021

1 hour ago
 HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up fo ..

HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up for Season 2 on 29th October

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.