Barani Institute of Management Sciences delegation visits Police Line Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :A delegation of teachers and students of Barani Institute of Management Sciences led by Head of Management Sciences Department, Dr Junaid Ahmed Kiani on Wednesday visited the Police Line Headquarters.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed about modern policing. The delegation members also attended Khuli Kutchery of City Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younas and visited different projects of Rawalpindi police.

The delegation members said, "We did not expect that the use of modern technology in the police has been so innovative. We are now carrying a positive thinking and message regarding policing." During the visit, the delegation members were briefed about different projects including Kidmat Marakaz, Front Desk, Anti Women Harassment Cell, Protection Transgender Reporting Center, FIR Registration Procedure, Rescue 15, Rawalpindi Police App and Universal Access No. 111-CPO-RWP.

On the occasion, the members of the delegation also attended Khuli Kutchery of CPO and said that the Khuli Kutchery is playing an important role to provide relief to the citizens and address their grievances.

The delegation also visited Police Welfare Center, Control Room, Police Fire Arms and Training school, Martyrs Memorial and Martyrs' gallery.

The delegation members expressed special interest in modern monitoring system in command and control room and said, "Being management sciences students we have an idea of how Rawalpindi Police is innovating in policing by taking advantage of modern technology. " The delegation during visit to the memorial of the martyrs, prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.

Dr. Junaid Ahmed thanked the Rawalpindi Police and said, "Considering the modern projects of Rawalpindi Police, we pay tribute to the vision of CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younis."As a citizen, our confidence in service delivery and policing has increased and this delegation has completed the visit with positive message for all the citizens, they added.