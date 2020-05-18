Barber shops allowed to work with strict SOPs compliance

The district administration here Monday allowed barbers that they can keep open their shops even on Friday, Saturday and Sunday till 04:00 p.m. by strictly following SOPs prescribed for corona protocol

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The district administration here Monday allowed barbers that they can keep open their shops even on Friday, Saturday and Sunday till 04:00 p.m. by strictly following SOPs prescribed for corona protocol.

The decision taken in light of directives issued by the provincial government said barbers would only be allowed to make a haircut and avoid setting of beard of customers as it can be set right at home.

Moreover, the barbers would keep sanitizers and soaps at their shops for hand wash of the customers and their own after the haircut.

Both the barber and the customer will have to wear the masks for protection.

Besides, the barbers would ensure social distancing and not allowing hand-shaking at their shops.

The barber will not use any towel at his shop and keep windows open and exhaust fan on for ventilation besides the chair used by one customer would be sprayed with anti-germs for the other.

The barbers are bound to display a chart or pamphlet regarding adoption of precautionary measures against coronavirus.

The administration warned that shops of barbers violating the prescribed criteria will be sealed up to Eidul Fitr.