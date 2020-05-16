Barbers allowed to open shops for whole week

UrduPoint.com
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :The district administration here Saturday allowed barbers that they could keep open their shops even on Friday, Saturday and Sunday till 04:00 p.m. by strictly following the corona protocol.

The barbers were directed to keep sanitizers and soaps at their shops for hand wash of the customers and their own after the haircut.

Both the barber and the customer will have to wear the masks for protection. Besides, the barbers would ensure social distancing and not allowing hand-shaking at their shops.

The barber would not use any towel at his shop and keep windows open and ceiling fan on for ventilation besides the chair used by one customer would be sprayed with anti-germs for the other.

The barber would be bounded to display a chart or pumphilt regarding adoption of precautionary measures against coronavirus.

The administration warned that stern action would be initiated against the violators of the SOPs.

