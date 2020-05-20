Barbers, beauticians requests for opening of shops round the clock till Eid

Office bearers of city barber and beauty parlor associations Tuesday urged provincial government to grant them permission to open their shops round the clock till Eid and said they are facing a financial quagmire after closure of shops amid corona pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Office bearers of city barber and beauty parlor associations Tuesday urged provincial government to grant them permission to open their shops round the clock till Eid and said they are facing a financial quagmire after closure of shops amid corona pandemic.

Addressing a press conference at Peshawar Press Club, they said that barbers and beauticians should be given permission to work round the clock in last three days of Eid.

They said that after Eid, a proper formula containing strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedure should be announced for barbers to open their shops.

Muhammad Sharif Kahloon of Barber Association and Madam Zeb of Beauty Parlor Association appealed provincial government to consider their miseries and allow them to work due to critical financial position and increasing miseries of their families after corona spread.

They also assured that SOPs and guidelines of the government relating to corona would be followed and steps would be taken at business places to stop corona from further spreading.