UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barbers, Beauticians Requests For Opening Of Shops Round The Clock Till Eid

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 12:36 AM

Barbers, beauticians requests for opening of shops round the clock till Eid

Office bearers of city barber and beauty parlor associations Tuesday urged provincial government to grant them permission to open their shops round the clock till Eid and said they are facing a financial quagmire after closure of shops amid corona pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Office bearers of city barber and beauty parlor associations Tuesday urged provincial government to grant them permission to open their shops round the clock till Eid and said they are facing a financial quagmire after closure of shops amid corona pandemic.

Addressing a press conference at Peshawar Press Club, they said that barbers and beauticians should be given permission to work round the clock in last three days of Eid.

They said that after Eid, a proper formula containing strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedure should be announced for barbers to open their shops.

Muhammad Sharif Kahloon of Barber Association and Madam Zeb of Beauty Parlor Association appealed provincial government to consider their miseries and allow them to work due to critical financial position and increasing miseries of their families after corona spread.

They also assured that SOPs and guidelines of the government relating to corona would be followed and steps would be taken at business places to stop corona from further spreading.

Related Topics

Peshawar Business From Government

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisati ..

26 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 9 m ..

26 minutes ago

UN facilitates 14 tonnes of urgent medical supplie ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi launches region’s first safe and clean ..

3 hours ago

MBRCH spent AED58 mn to support national efforts t ..

3 hours ago

UAE develops a rapid coronavirus laser testing tec ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.