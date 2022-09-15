Barbers give free hairdressing service to flood-affectees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The Barber Association of Peshawar has organized a unique welfare activity for flood victims by organizing a free hair cutting camp for flood affected people.

As many as 15 barbers participated in the voluntary hair cutting camp held at suburb area Bela Mehmandan which remained inundated for two weeks after recent flood.

President Barber Association, Abid Hussain President said that free hair and beards trimming service was given to more than 200 flood affected people.

He said that free hairdressing is a small effort to provide relief to these people in this difficult time.