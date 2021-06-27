UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barber's Shop Gutted

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 10:00 PM

Barber's shop gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :A barber's shop was reduced to ashes in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that fire erupted in the shop of a barber Muhammad Rizwan Lodhi situated at Ata Chowk Old Market due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings.

Receiving information, area people rushed to the spot and brought fire under control.

However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.

Related Topics

Fire Police Station Sunday Market

Recent Stories

SBA, The Arabian House in Spain charts plan for st ..

34 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of General Budget ..

49 minutes ago

Dubai implements the region’s first procedures f ..

1 hour ago

RTA announces paperless vehicle service certificat ..

2 hours ago

Dubai SME launches new business incubator in Dubai ..

2 hours ago

SCMC, UNICEF explore new avenues of cooperation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.