FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :A barber's shop was reduced to ashes in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that fire erupted in the shop of a barber Muhammad Rizwan Lodhi situated at Ata Chowk Old Market due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings.

Receiving information, area people rushed to the spot and brought fire under control.

However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.