Barber's Shop Gutted
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 10:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :A barber's shop was reduced to ashes in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.
Police spokesman said on Sunday that fire erupted in the shop of a barber Muhammad Rizwan Lodhi situated at Ata Chowk Old Market due to short-circuiting.
The fire engulfed the entire surroundings.
Receiving information, area people rushed to the spot and brought fire under control.
However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.