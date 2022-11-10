UrduPoint.com

BARD Announces Endowment Fund For MBA Students At IBA

November 10, 2022

BARD Foundation on Thursday announced an endowment fund for the MBA students with an aim to facilitate students to access higher education without any financial barrier

Endowment Fund would help students to enhance learning experience and create a more competitive environment in universities, said a press release.

The fund allocation ceremony took place at IBA University Karachi which was attended by the President of BARD Foundation Abdul Razak Dawood and Member board of Governor Mehreen Dawood.

Speaking about the joint venture, President BARD Foundation Abdul Razak Dawood said, "We are concerned about the future of these talented students that are admitted into good universities but are faced with financial impediments in their academic careers".

