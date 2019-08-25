Bard of Blood: SRK draws criticism over Netflix series

(@FahadShabbir)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th August, 2019) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has come under criticism after he shared trailer of "Bard of Blood", an upcoming Indian spy web series.Khan, who is the producer of the Netflix series featuring Emran Hashmi in the lead role , was criticized for portraying Muslims as terrorists.

The trailer come in the middle of a deadly crackdown being carried out by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.The Muslim majority region has been turned into jail, with Kashmiris forced to stay indoors since August 5 without access to internet, tv and telephone.Shah Rukh Khan's fans in Pakistan were outraged over what they said his apathy towards the plight of Kashmiris who have been deprived of their basic human rights by occupation forces.The Netflix series is based on the 2015 espionage novel of the same name by Bilal Siddiqui