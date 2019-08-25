UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bard Of Blood: SRK Draws Criticism Over Netflix Series

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 02:48 PM

Bard of Blood: SRK draws criticism over Netflix series

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th August, 2019) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has come under criticism after he shared trailer of "Bard of Blood", an upcoming Indian spy web series.Khan, who is the producer of the Netflix series featuring Emran Hashmi in the lead role , was criticized for portraying Muslims as terrorists.

The trailer come in the middle of a deadly crackdown being carried out by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.The Muslim majority region has been turned into jail, with Kashmiris forced to stay indoors since August 5 without access to internet, tv and telephone.Shah Rukh Khan's fans in Pakistan were outraged over what they said his apathy towards the plight of Kashmiris who have been deprived of their basic human rights by occupation forces.The Netflix series is based on the 2015 espionage novel of the same name by Bilal Siddiqui

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Internet Bollywood Jail Same Lead Shah Rukh Khan Emran Hashmi August 2015 Muslim TV Blood Netflix

Recent Stories

Coalition Forces intercept, down another Saudi-bou ..

3 hours ago

DIFC Courts signals surge in cases from SMEs

3 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution shares certified as Shariâ€™a c ..

4 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE-India relations strengthened furthe ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 25, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.