Bardana distribution started in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Distribution of Bardana (gunny bags) among wheat growers has been started in Faisalabad division to achieve target of wheat procurement campaign.

Talking to APP here Wednesday, Deputy Director food Saif Ullah Joiya said that all necessary arrangements have been made at wheat procurement centers for fair and transparent distribution of Bardana.

He said that wheat procurement process was delayed due to rain. However, now this process has been started and we are optimum to accomplish the task easily.

He said that 175,025 tons wheat would be procured from Faisalabad, 109,504 tons from Toba Tek Singh, 282,961 tons from Jhang and 59,466 tons from Chiniot district.

He said that 11 procurement centers have been established at Faisalabad, 17 at Jhang, 7 at Toba Tek Singh and 5 at Chiniot where online applications are being received for Bardana distribution.

Toll free numbers 0800-60606, 0800-13505 and mobile phone number 0301-0949301 have been