UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bardana Distribution Started In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 03:00 PM

Bardana distribution started in Faisalabad

Distribution of Bardana (gunny bags) among wheat growers has been started in Faisalabad division to achieve target of wheat procurement campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Distribution of Bardana (gunny bags) among wheat growers has been started in Faisalabad division to achieve target of wheat procurement campaign.

Talking to APP here Wednesday, Deputy Director food Saif Ullah Joiya said that all necessary arrangements have been made at wheat procurement centers for fair and transparent distribution of Bardana.

He said that wheat procurement process was delayed due to rain. However, now this process has been started and we are optimum to accomplish the task easily.

He said that 175,025 tons wheat would be procured from Faisalabad, 109,504 tons from Toba Tek Singh, 282,961 tons from Jhang and 59,466 tons from Chiniot district.

He said that 11 procurement centers have been established at Faisalabad, 17 at Jhang, 7 at Toba Tek Singh and 5 at Chiniot where online applications are being received for Bardana distribution.

Toll free numbers 0800-60606, 0800-13505 and mobile phone number 0301-0949301 have been

Related Topics

Faisalabad Mobile Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh All From Wheat

Recent Stories

Tunisia, Libya agree on export mechanism amid vir ..

7 minutes ago

Watchdog Slams Police Brutality in Kenya During CO ..

2 minutes ago

China to announce name of its first Mars explorati ..

8 minutes ago

Commissioner orders ration distribution among tran ..

8 minutes ago

COVID-19 Toll in Norway Increases by 84 to Total o ..

8 minutes ago

Germany's 1st Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine A ..

10 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.