Bardana Distribution Starts In Faisalabad

Published April 11, 2022

Distribution of Bardana (gunny bags) has been started in district Faisalabad on Monday to accomplish wheat procurement target within stipulated time period

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Distribution of Bardana (gunny bags) has been started in district Faisalabad on Monday to accomplish wheat procurement target within stipulated time period.

Visiting wheat procurement center No.3, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad said that all necessary arrangements had been completed to commence wheat procurement drive from April 13 (Wednesday).

He said that 11 wheat procurement centers were established across the district to purchase wheat from the wheat growers at support price of Rs.2200 per 40 kg.

In this connection, issuance of Bardana had been started from all procurement centers and the farmers could obtain gunny bags according to their produce, he added.

He also directed the food department staff to facilitate the growers at wheat procurement centers by dealing them politely and providing them all necessary facilities including proper shadow and seating capacity.

He said that strict monitoring of wheat procurement drive would be ensured and no lethargy, negligence and delinquency would be tolerated at any cost, he added.

City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubashar Mekan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf, District Food Controller Waqar Yousuf, Deputy Director Food Muhammad Shahid Khokhar and others were also present on the occasion.

