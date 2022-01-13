BARDC to provide pulses machinery to farmers on subsidized rates

Balochistan Agriculture Research and Development Centre (BARDC) will provide pulses processing machinery to local farmers on subsidized rates, enabling them boosting their crops while using modern techniques

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Balochistan Agriculture Research and Development Centre (BARDC) will provide pulses processing machinery to local farmers on subsidized rates, enabling them boosting their crops while using modern techniques.

The agricultural machinery would be provided in collaboration with Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) on 50 percent concession to the market rate. It included pulses drill, small weeder, multi crop thrasher and mechanical weeder.

According to a BARDC spokesperson the centre in that regard had launched a scheme for lentils growers to enhance their crop production.

Under the scheme, he said farmers belonging to lentils growing areas would be sensitized on using modern agriculture tools to yield better production.

He said the grower may apply for the machinery through an application with the centre along CNIC and a copy of agriculture property. The machinery quota has specified for divisions to ensure transparency in distribution of tools on equal basis.

"The purchaser was bound to use the machinery only for agriculture purpose," he noted.

The provincial government has taken multiple initiatives to encourage the lentils grower, contributing their share in food security, he added.

