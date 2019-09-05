Bare Electric Wire Claims One Life Ten Hurt In Stampede
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 12:52 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :A girl student was electrocuted on Thursday morning when a bare electrical wire fell down on the roof of a school building in Bhimber, Azad Kashmir.
According to a rescue official another ten students were also hurt in a stampede when panic broke out to flee the room where class was in progress.
The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem and medical treatment, the source informed.
Further details are awaited.