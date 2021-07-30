Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Ethiopia's Selemon Barega outsprinted Ugandan pre-race favourite Joshua Cheptegei to claim the men's Olympic 10,000m gold and the first track title of the Games on Friday.

Commonwealth champion Cheptegei, who finished sixth in the event in Rio before winning world silver in 2017 and gold in 2019, had set world records over the 5,000 and 10,000m on road and track in 2020.

But there was to be no gold in Tokyo as the 21-year-old Barega, the world 5000m silver medallist, timed his last-lap sprint to perfection to win in 27min 43.22sec.

Cheptegei claimed silver in 27:43.63 with teammate Jacob Kiplimo taking bronze in 27:43.88, cheered on by sparse pockets of Ugandan athletes in the otherwise empty 68,000-capacity Olympic Stadium deprived of spectators because of Covid-19 restrictions.

"I'm hopeful of achieving more in these Olympics," said Barega.

To compensate for the lack of a crowd, he had sought solace in a flag he had been given in Ethiopia.

"It was very challenging to compete without spectators," he said.

"But I was able to take a flag from home that meant a lot to me. When I was running I also imagined that the seats in the stadium were full of fans!" Cheptegei said the silver was a double-edged sword.

"I have two feelings," he said. "One is that I'm very happy to have won an Olympic silver medal today and I would say that this is really special for me as a world-record holder and as a world champion.

"But the other side of me is really not satisfied with the result because I came here expecting to win a gold."The race was marked by the absence of two-time defending champion Mo Farah, who failed to make the British team for Tokyo.

Cheptegei's teammate Stephen Kissa ran ahead of the main pack for the opening six laps.