Bari Bareach calls on DG of DGPR Prince Farhat Ahemdazi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman of Provincial Branch, Pakistan Red Crescent Abdul Bari Bareach called on Director General of Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) Prince Farhat Ahmedzai on Thursday and congratulated him on his appointment as Director General of Public Relations.

Informing Farhat Ahmadzai about the aims and objectives of the DPR Department, he said that Pakistan Red Crescent was fulfilling its best responsibilities in emergency services in the face of natural calamities in the province and at the national level despite it has its own unique identity in the world.

In the meeting, the provincial chairman of the Red Crescent said that the Directorate Public Relations Department of the government of Balochistan and other institutions are doing publicity in a coordinated manner which is commendable.

In this regard, the DG, Directorate of Public Relations and the officers deserve the credit for effectively presenting the government's initiatives to the public on a daily basis with limited resources.

Prince Farhat Ahmadzai was also requested to ensure the broadcasting and publicity of the welfare measures taken by the Red Crescent in the same manner as the performance of other provincial departments is presented to the public so that the people can take advantage from the Red Crescent in an emergency case.

The DG of Public Relations Frahat Ahmedzai appreciated role of Red Crescent which would be highlighted in the province.