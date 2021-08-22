UrduPoint.com

BARI Striving To Increase Olive Production, Employment Opportunities In Region

Sun 22nd August 2021

BARI striving to increase olive production, employment opportunities in region

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Barani Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) Chakwal is striving to increase olive production considerably and enhance employment opportunities in the region.

According to spokesman of BARI, the institute mainly provides capacity building services to the stakeholders and technical advisory services to the farmers.

He informed that BARI had provided nearly 1.3 million olive saplings to the farmers in the region while first Center of Excellence for Olive Research and Training (CEFORT) was established at BARI and the new research and innovation facility was increasing olive production and employment opportunities.

CEFORT was supporting scientific and technical research and serving as a resource centre in the region.

He informed that due to hectic efforts of the institute, over 800 farms had been established in Potohar region. BARI was making all-out efforts to enhance olive cultivation considerably in Potohar region which was declared an 'Olive Valley'. The olive saplings were provided free of cost to the eligible farmers of the region including Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Attock and Khurshab districts.

The incumbent government of Punjab under the vision of Chief Minister, Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar aims to take olive and olive oil production to a level where Pakistan builds its presence in both local and international markets.

The government recognises the potential benefits of olive farming for the country and therefore has allocated resources towards supporting this new emerging market.

The favourable climate and topographic conditions of Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Khushab, and Mianwali under the Pothohar Region had been recognised as the appropriate region for the government's plan of the olive plantation. Investment in olive plantation had also been recognised as a priority by the Punjab Government because of its social, economic and environmental benefits. Planting olives would not only generate employment for the locals, minimise land degradation but also increase revenue through exports.

Apart from the aforementioned benefits, olive farming also gives a higher sustained income to its growers. It does not require extensive care unlike other crops, so maintenance costs are substantially low. In fact, many growers affirm that other crops can be grown simultaneously with olives which give them the leverage to utilise their land in a better way.

Keeping in view the future needs of a developed olive sector, the Agriculture Department has planned to execute a new project called, 'Olive Value Chain Development.' As olive is a new crop in Pakistan's agriculture sector, an extensive research facility is needed to cope with problems and constraints of the industry. Such a facility can also research on business development and expansion opportunities on a national and international level.

Realising this opportunity has enabled the Punjab Government to approve the establishment of a dedicated research facility titled "Centre of Excellence" for research, training, learning, and innovation across the entire olive value chain.

Spain is the largest olive oil producer in the world where 2.4 million hectares of land have been allocated to olive production. Owing to the exhaustive research facilitated by the Punjab Government, it has been revealed that Pakistan has approximately 3.5 million hectares of land that can be used for olive production. Total world production of olive oil is 2.75 million tons and according to estimates, only one-third of Chakwal's properly cultivated area can produce two per cent of the world's total production i.e. 55,000 tons.

These projected estimates are precisely what motivated PTI government to prioritise investments in this sector's development. Currently, the Punjab Government is offering a complete package to farmers on a cost-sharing basis. Olive plants are being offered to farmers with a 70% subsidy on watering and cultivation. Additionally, it is offering a 60% subsidy on the drip irrigation system to those growers who can manage it. More than 800 participating farmers have so far been provided true-to-type disease-free olive plants. As a result of these efforts, quite a few of the orchards have started fruiting. A total of 2,957 acres have been planted with olives. A complete package of water lifting and pressurised irrigation system is in progress at the 363 sites that have been identified.

The programme was launched for promoting local production of olive and curtailing import bill of the edible oil sector, he said adding that the growers are offered subsidy following the set rules and procedure and they are bound to fully comply with the recommendations of the Provincial Agriculture Department.

He said for the purpose the Punjab Agriculture Department had imported high-quality saplings from best-recognized countries for the production of olive. The eligibility criteria for the grant of free olive saplings extend to those farmers belonging to the region, who possess sufficient irrigation resources for the maintenance of an olive orchard or who aspire to avail the 70 per cent subsidy available, to manage irrigation resources. If the grower opts to establish a drip irrigation system, then the applicant shall be eligible to avail a 60 per cent subsidy.

BARI had imported a machine from Italy to extract olive oil and the service was available for the growers free of cost, he informed.

He informed that Minister for Agriculture Punjab, Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi had directed the authorities concerned to put maximum efforts to complete the research projects in time for the betterment of the farmers.

