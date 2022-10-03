UrduPoint.com

Bari Terms London Harassment Incident, A Shameful At Of Violence Against Women

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Bari terms London harassment incident, a shameful at of violence against women

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Human Rights activist Farzana Bari on Monday condemned PTI supporters for the harassment incident with Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb at a coffee shop in London and termed it a shameful act of violence against women by some Overseas Pakistanis.

Talking to ptv news, she said that PTI should condemn and discourage its supporters for hurling abuses on political leadership of any political party in order to prevent such incidents in future, instead of prompting them.

She said that the PTI top leadership should sought an official apology from the victimized minister, adding she said the civil society has to take such violent incidents seriously in order to discourage element of violence and counter Imran Khan's toxic politics.

She appreciated the Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb for showing grace and "boldly" facing the uncivilized crowd in London.

Farzana Bari expressed her fear that such a violent trend in politics would destroy the civilized thread of society.

She said PTI's politics of abuse and misbehavior has become a source of shame not only in the country but abroad also

