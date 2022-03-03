UrduPoint.com

BARI To Organize Two-day Agri. Youth Festival From Mar 11

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2022 | 07:26 PM

BARI to organize two-day Agri. Youth Festival from Mar 11

Barani Agricultural Research Institute, (BARI) Chakwal is going to organize an Agricultural Youth Festival at BARI Chakwal from March 11

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Barani Agricultural Research Institute, (BARI) Chakwal is going to organize an Agricultural Youth Festival at BARI Chakwal from March 11.

According to Director BARI Chakwal, Muhammad Rafique Dogar, the objective of the festival is to showcase the latest agri-technologies and agri-business ideas to the talented youth in collaboration with collaborators from public and private sectors.

The event would also provide a platform to various value chain players/stakeholders to showcase their agricultural products and interact with students, farmers and civil society members.

"We are also going to organize a Water Purification Filter Development Challenge at the event on March 12 and the students from various educational institutes are being encouraged to participate in the program," he said adding, the event would be open for the visitors from 10 AM to 4 PM on Friday and Saturday.

According to a spokesman, BARI is a multi-crop and multi-disciplinary R&D organization working on more than 40 crops strategically important for enhancing agricultural productivity and profitability of farming communities in rain fed region on sustainable basis.

The institute is developing applied Agro-technologies and contributing greatly to Agri. Transformation Plan by focusing on transforming Potohar region into a high value agriculture valley.

The institute is recognized as hub of olive R&D activities in the country and a technology park for rainfed Agri-business as well.

He said, BARI is planning to arrange visit of the guests to the stalls showcasing agri-business products, organize agri. competitions and manage exposure visits to BARI experimental orchards/GPUs of various high value crops including olives, Blackberry, Pistachio, Fig, Avocado, oranges, nectarines, Barani canola, wheat and the state of the art cold-press olive oil extraction unit.

Various value-added products being commercialized by the R&D collaborators such as olive oil, pickles, jams, olive bakery products, honey, peanuts, plants and other products would also be available for sale at the event, he added.

/395

Related Topics

Technology Water Civil Society Agriculture Oil Visit Sale Bari Agri Chakwal Hub March Event From Wheat Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

AJK president lauds PAD's humanitarian cause

AJK president lauds PAD's humanitarian cause

13 seconds ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open 2022: Rain reschedules ..

Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open 2022: Rain reschedules polo matches

14 seconds ago
 Khusro distributes Ehsas Kafalat Cards, Kisan Card ..

Khusro distributes Ehsas Kafalat Cards, Kisan Cards among deserving families

16 seconds ago
 British Council launches "Pakistan-UK New Perspect ..

British Council launches "Pakistan-UK New Perspectives" program to mark Pak's 75 ..

19 seconds ago
 DHO inspects performance of anti-polio teams

DHO inspects performance of anti-polio teams

20 minutes ago
 Govt to complete its constitutional term: SACM

Govt to complete its constitutional term: SACM

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>