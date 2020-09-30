Bari urges Karachiites to strictly observe SoPs to avoid coronavirus

Indus Hospital, Chief Dr Abdul Bari on Wednesday urged the people living in populated areas of Karachi to strictly observe standard operating procedures (SoPs) to avoid reverse of coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Indus Hospital, Chief Dr Abdul Bari on Wednesday urged the people living in populated areas of Karachi to strictly observe standard operating procedures (SoPs) to avoid reverse of coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus cases had reduced remarkably in the country due to effective measures taken by the government and media campaign, he stated while talking to a private news channel programme.

Voicing concerns over rising number of cases in some parts of Karachi, he said that adopting SoPs was imperative to get rid of the virus.

He said in Europe and other countries, the coronavirus cases were increasing day by day.

He appealed the people to adopt precautionary measures at least for two years so that we could protect ourselves and the families from the virus.

To a question, he said marriage halls, and restaurants should take special measures regarding SoPs to control spread of the virus in the metropolitan city.