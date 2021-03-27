Barikot hospital upgraded with Rs 200 mln latest equipment: Minister

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) ::KP Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali Saturday said that the Civil Hospital Barikot Swat was upgraded with latest equipment to Category C status and projects costing around Rs. 200 million have been started for further uplifting.

He said the corona vaccination facilities are available for people over 60 years of age and a registration process at 1166 is open for them.

These views were expressed by the Provincial Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali while talking to the media on the occasion of his visit to Civil Hospital Barikot Swat. He also inspected the ongoing demolition work on old dilapidated buildings, including the newly constructed blocks.

He appreciated the efforts of the hospital management and especially MS.

Dr. Amjad Ali himself while administering the vaccine against corona. He appealed to the people of the area to avail the facility by registering the elderly people as per the instructions on the selected number for corona vaccination.

On this occasion, Dr. Amjad Ali said that he himself had registered online for the vaccine from corona a week ago.

On Friday, he received a message on his mobile to go to the nearest hospital to avail the facility. The provincial minister said that the construction of wards with state-of-the-art and modern facilities, including expansion of the hospital, was aimed at providing maximum facilities to the people of the area, especially the deprived and poor.