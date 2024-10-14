Open Menu

Barjees Condemns PTI's Protest Call On SCO Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Barjees condemns PTI's protest call on SCO summit

SANGLA HILL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Former Federal Minister and PML-N Leader, Muhammad Barjees Tahir here on Monday condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s protest call on the occasion of Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) summit which was being organized in federal capital.

Talking to media persons here, he observed the targets of protest call was to affect the summit’s benefits for the country.

He pointed out the summit would bring huge foreign investment, create employment opportunities and make the country stable economically.

Barjees said the protest was the right of every political party and urged the PTI to choose other day in that regard.

APP/wth/378

