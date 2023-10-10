Open Menu

Barjees Tahir Criticizes Alleged 'revenge' Against Nawaz Sharif

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Barjees Tahir criticizes alleged 'revenge' against Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, often regarded as a symbol of Pakistan's prosperity, endured unjust punishment for alleged wrongdoings he did not commit as actions taken against Nawaz Sharif were motivated by a sense of revenge, former minister Barjees Tahir said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, he stated that extending a warm welcome to Nawaz Sharif represents an acknowledgment of Pakistan's journey towards progress and prosperity, recognizing the substantial sacrifices he has made for the nation's advancement.

Flanked by former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider, Shah Ghulam Qadir and several Kashmiri leaders at the National Press Club, Barjees declared that Nawaz Sharif would receive an enthusiastic welcome.

He mentioned that the leadership of Azad Kashmir had demonstrated resilience during challenging times since 2021. He also noted that the ongoing preparations within Azad Kashmir for Nawaz's welcome were highly commendable.

He stated that Nawaz Sharif granted authority to the people of Azad Kashmir and it was heartening to see the passion and enthusiasm among them to welcome him.

He mentioned that under the leadership of Raja Farooq Haider Khan, the Muslim League-N demonstrated excellent performance. Additionally, in Azad Kashmir, PML-N has translated Nawaz Sharif's vision into actual achievements.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim

Recent Stories

Universal Health Insurance program being revamped: ..

Universal Health Insurance program being revamped: Nadeem

11 minutes ago
 World Mental Health Day being observed today

World Mental Health Day being observed today

17 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Climate Action unveils UAE’s vis ..

UAE Council for Climate Action unveils UAE’s vision for carbon trading, pursue ..

32 minutes ago
 Dubai Assembly for Generative AI begins tomorrow

Dubai Assembly for Generative AI begins tomorrow

47 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first against Pakistan today

2 hours ago
 Indian lawyer extols Zainab Abbas for her exit fro ..

Indian lawyer extols Zainab Abbas for her exit from India

2 hours ago
Mahira Khan shares glimpses from her joyful mehndi ..

Mahira Khan shares glimpses from her joyful mehndi night

3 hours ago
 Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upo ..

Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upon his return

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri L ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who ..

3 hours ago
 Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and V ..

Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and Versatility in the vivo Y27

3 hours ago
 Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire tal ..

Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire talks as death toll rises

4 hours ago
 Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critic ..

Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critical materials for energy projec ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan