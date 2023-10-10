Barjees Tahir criticizes alleged 'revenge' against Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, often regarded as a symbol of Pakistan's prosperity, endured unjust punishment for alleged wrongdoings he did not commit as actions taken against Nawaz Sharif were motivated by a sense of revenge, former minister Barjees Tahir said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, he stated that extending a warm welcome to Nawaz Sharif represents an acknowledgment of Pakistan's journey towards progress and prosperity, recognizing the substantial sacrifices he has made for the nation's advancement.

Flanked by former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider, Shah Ghulam Qadir and several Kashmiri leaders at the National Press Club, Barjees declared that Nawaz Sharif would receive an enthusiastic welcome.

He mentioned that the leadership of Azad Kashmir had demonstrated resilience during challenging times since 2021. He also noted that the ongoing preparations within Azad Kashmir for Nawaz's welcome were highly commendable.

He stated that Nawaz Sharif granted authority to the people of Azad Kashmir and it was heartening to see the passion and enthusiasm among them to welcome him.

He mentioned that under the leadership of Raja Farooq Haider Khan, the Muslim League-N demonstrated excellent performance. Additionally, in Azad Kashmir, PML-N has translated Nawaz Sharif's vision into actual achievements.