Barki Police Recover Two Missing Girls Immediately
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2025 | 10:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Barki police on Thursday responded immediately to a call from Rescue 15 and recovered two girls wanted in a kidnapping case.
According to the details, Fayyaz Masih had complained about the girls’ disappearance in the open court.
On the instructions of SP Cantt, a kidnapping case was immediately registered against unknown persons. A team was formed by SP Cantt to find the girls.
SHO Barki Imran Nawaz told APP that the team found the girls within a few hours. Help was sought from Safe City cameras and human resources to find the girls.
The parents expressed their gratitude to the police for finding 12-year-old Maria and 9-year-old Monica safely.
