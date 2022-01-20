UrduPoint.com

Barking Deer Conservation Starts; KP's Protected Areas Enhanced To 15pc: Wildlife Chief

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Barking Deer conservation starts; KP's protected areas enhanced to 15pc: Wildlife Chief

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Wildlife Department has started conservation of the endangered Barking Deer in Haripur district to protect the rare species from extinction

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Wildlife Department has started conservation of the endangered Barking Deer in Haripur district to protect the rare species from extinction.

Dr Mohisin Farooq, Chief Conservator KP Wildlife Department told APP on Thursday that conservation of the endangered 'Barking Deer' has begun at Makhniyal Khanpur. He said conservation of rare wildlife including Barking Deer has been started at the site of a special scientific interests project exclusively developed for conservation and breeding of endangered species at Makhniyal Haripur district.

The wildlife chief said three other sites of scientific interest projects were developed at Malka Mahaband in Buner, Mangal Thana and Bharkalay Baish Banar in Swat where rare wildlife and plants species besides their habitats were being kept preserved.

He said protected areas for conservation of wildlife have been enhanced to 15 percent of the total areas of KP following completion of three new national parks in the province. Prior to the PTI Government, the protected area in KP was only 10.22 percent.

Three new national parks were established at Nazimpur Nowshera district, Kamal Band and Malakandi Kaghan in Manshera district.

With completion of these new parks, the number of total national parks in KP has increased to nine including Ayubia National Park, Broghil National Park, Chitral Gol National Park, Saiful Malook National Park, Lulusar Dudipat National Park and Sheikh Badin National Park, he added.

Dr Mohsin said a mega project was approved for conservation of biodiversity and promotion of eco-tourism through livelihood improvement at Sheikh Badin National Park in Dera Ismail Khan. Spread over about 15,540 hectares, Sheikh Badin National Park located at the junction of Dera Ismail Khan and Lakki Marwat districts would also serve as hub of ecotourism in southern districts of KP.

He said five conservancy projects were completed to promote wildlife resources in the province. These conservancies were set up at Kalam, Minkyal in Swat, Terich Targo in Chitral, Kumrat in Dir Upper, and Dir Kohistan. He said zero tolerance has been adopted against illegal hunting and strict actions would be taken against culprits.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Dera Ismail Khan Nowshera Badin Chitral Dir Upper Dir Haripur Kohistan Lakki Marwat Khanpur Buner SITE Hub From Government

Recent Stories

Prime Minister directs for timely completion of wa ..

Prime Minister directs for timely completion of water reservoirs

11 seconds ago
 Prime Minister for activating workers to strengthe ..

Prime Minister for activating workers to strengthen party at local level

12 seconds ago
 Women's Asia Cup 2022 kicks off Friday

Women's Asia Cup 2022 kicks off Friday

14 seconds ago
 ITP organizes road safety education workshop for p ..

ITP organizes road safety education workshop for personnel of Rangers

15 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Afghan boxers to fight for Arabian Sea t ..

Pakistan, Afghan boxers to fight for Arabian Sea title on Saturday

17 seconds ago
 APHC leaders pay tributes to Gaw Kadal martyrs

APHC leaders pay tributes to Gaw Kadal martyrs

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.