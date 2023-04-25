UrduPoint.com

Baroness Warsi, SAPM Malik Prioritize Gender Equality, Poverty Reduction

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Baroness Warsi, SAPM Malik prioritize gender equality, poverty reduction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, a current Member of the House of Lords and former co-Chairwoman of the UK's Conservative Party, recently discussed with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Muhammad Jawad Sohrab Malik the importance of serving the public interest and expanding the scope of charitable work for the betterment of humanity.

At a reception hosted by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Muhammad Jawad Sohrab Malik at his residence in Islamabad, Baroness Sayeeda Warsi and SAPM Malik, exchanged ideas on how to enhance the impact of charitable initiatives and address the needs of the community more effectively.

They exchanged ideas, goals, and visions for providing equal opportunities to the masses at all levels.

The meeting was an opportunity for both dignitaries to discuss their shared commitment to promoting equality and serving the public interest.

SAPM Malik, who comes from Gujar Khan - the ancestral home of both individuals - also runs a charity organization called the Sohrab Foundation. During the reception, he praised Baroness Warsi for her philanthropic work in the Gujar Khan district, where she has been working towards poverty alleviation and promoting girls' education through the empowerment of women.

The two discussed the importance of such efforts and the need to continue supporting initiatives that uplift marginalized communities.

The British MP Sayeeda was in Pakistan on a philanthropic visit to Gujar Khan, while running a charity foundation based in village of Bewal in Gujar Khan which is focused on supporting various charitable initiatives aimed at promoting community development and social welfare.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Education Visit United Kingdom Gujar Khan Women All From

Recent Stories

ADDED, Wio Bank to support growth of SMEs

ADDED, Wio Bank to support growth of SMEs

34 seconds ago
 Pakistani pilgrims will get accommodation close to ..

Pakistani pilgrims will get accommodation close to Masjid-e-Nabawi during Hajj: ..

1 hour ago
 MBZUAI research projects in healthcare to address ..

MBZUAI research projects in healthcare to address various challenges

2 hours ago
 UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond ..

UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond passenger numbers

4 hours ago
 Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 ..

Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 earthquake

4 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.