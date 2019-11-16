Barood Khana of Lahore Fort illuminated

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) illuminated the Barood Khana inside the Lahore Fort after its conservation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) illuminated the Barood Khana inside the Lahore Fort after its conservation.

According to the sources, the illumination was done with more than 150 imported lights which were weather shielded.

The cost for illumination is Rs 38 lakh and its conservation has been completed in one year.

It is pertinent to mention here that the monument was buried under 150,000 cubic feet of debris and wild plants growth since ages and the WCLA Conservation Wing removed the debris and revive the monument.

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said: "Barood Khana is another wonder which is conserved in the Lahore Fort by the WCLA. Now it has been illuminated and will be opened for the public. It will also be included in the history by night tours of the Lahore Fort."