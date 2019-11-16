UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barood Khana Of Lahore Fort Illuminated

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:13 AM

Barood Khana of Lahore Fort illuminated

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) illuminated the Barood Khana inside the Lahore Fort after its conservation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) illuminated the Barood Khana inside the Lahore Fort after its conservation.

According to the sources, the illumination was done with more than 150 imported lights which were weather shielded.

The cost for illumination is Rs 38 lakh and its conservation has been completed in one year.

It is pertinent to mention here that the monument was buried under 150,000 cubic feet of debris and wild plants growth since ages and the WCLA Conservation Wing removed the debris and revive the monument.

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said: "Barood Khana is another wonder which is conserved in the Lahore Fort by the WCLA. Now it has been illuminated and will be opened for the public. It will also be included in the history by night tours of the Lahore Fort."

Related Topics

Lahore Weather Tours (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

46 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

1 hour ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

58 minutes ago

Report takes aim at lax Swiss tobacco rules

58 minutes ago

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

60 minutes ago

Principal PGMI for launching Diabetes Specialist d ..

60 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.