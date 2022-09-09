Barran dam to be completed by June 2023

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Project Director Barran dam on Friday said that the under construction dam would be completed by June 2023 and upon completion would irrigate approximately 170,000 acre of lands in district Bannu.

Briefing the Commissioner Bannu division during a meeting here, he said work on feeder channels and wires had been completed, adding that Barran dam would irrigate lands in Jani Khel, Ghazni Khel and other areas of the district.

Similarly, he said that Marwat canal would also irrigate a large area of land in the district and would bring agricultural revolution.

The project director said that work on the over two billion rupees Shaktoo dam in North Waziristan would start soon after security clearance, adding that it would irrigate 5,757 acre of land in the merged district.

On the occasion, the Commissioner Bannu Division Matiullah Khan directed for completing work on all development projects within stipulated time period without compromising on quality and pace of work.

The meeting, also attended by Secretary Planning and Development Shah, was briefed on Bannu Economic Zone and Small Industries Zone-II.