ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Barrick Gold CEO Mark Bristow on Tuesday said that the Reko Diq, a major copper and gold project, is set to become a crucial asset for Pakistan, positioning the country as a key player in the global mining industry.

Addressing a two-day Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum here, Bristow called the event a significant moment for the country’s mining sector, marking the start of a new chapter that could place Pakistan on the global mining map alongside countries like Chile, Peru, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He described the Reko Diq deposit, one of the largest undeveloped mining sites in the world, which has been in development for over two decades. He highlighted the importance of collaboration between the government of Pakistan, the Balochistan province, and international investors like Barrick Gold in making the project a reality.

“I am equally proud to present the flag barrier of this event, one of the world’s largest undeveloped deposits Reko Diq, which has been more than 20 years in the making” he added.

The Reko Diq project, which was restructured in 2022, is a 50-50 partnership between the government of Pakistan, the Balochistan government, and Barrick Gold.

“Barrick Gold owns half of the project, 25 % by free Pakistan Federal state-owned enterprises, 15 % by the province of Balochistan fully funded basis, and 10% by the province on a free-carried basis. Notably, Balochistan’s 25% share is fully funded, a rare achievement in the mining industry,” he added.

The CEO also pointed out that following the project’s restructuring, the teams quickly moved to plan and develop the mine into a world-class operation. By the end of 2024, a feasibility study confirmed that Reko Diq holds proven and probable mineral reserves of 15 million tons of copper and 26 million ounces of gold.

The mine, considered one of the largest untapped copper and gold reserves in the world, is expected to have a substantial economic impact on Pakistan.

“This mine is poised to be one of the lowest-cost copper producers globally,” he added.

Bristow said that Reko Diq will continue to be operational for decades to come, playing a key role in establishing Pakistan as a leading mining jurisdiction.

The project’s first production is expected to commence in 2028, with an annual target of 240,000 tons of copper and 300,000 ounces of gold. Phase two aims to increase production to 400,000 tons of copper and 500,000 ounces of gold per year.

He concluded by stating that the Reko Diq project is not just a milestone for Barrick Gold but for Pakistan, signaling a future of growth and prosperity for the country's mining industry.

“I am confident that Reko Diq will be the beacon that leads Pakistan into the global mining spotlight,” he said, adding that the project would significantly contribute to Pakistan’s economy, especially by transforming Balochistan, one of the country’s least developed provinces.